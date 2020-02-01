Vanessa Bryant Remembers Her ‘Angels’ Kobe And Gianna Following Emotional Lakers Game Tribute

Vanessa Bryant is feeling the love and support from Laker Nation, as the team played their first game since the death of her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to the team’s legendary player and the eight other victims who lost their lives in the deadly helicopter crash, Kobe’s wife took to Instagram to recognize the team for paying their respects to her mourning family.

“There is no #24 without #2,” Vanessa wrote alongside a photo of Gianna’s and Kobe’s jerseys on the courtside seats they used to occupy, adorned with red roses.

Adding, “❤️#GirlDaddy #DaddysGirl #MyBabies ❤️❤️ #OurAngels”

The 37-year-old also posted a snap of a stunning sunset on her Instagram Story and added a purple and yellow heart for the team’s iconic colors.

Friday’s emotional tribute included performances by Usher, Boyz II Men, Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, and a touching speech from LeBron James.

Vanessa’s Instagram post comes just days after she released a statement on the social media platform, expressing her heartbreak over the loss of her husband and daughter.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” she wrote alongside a recent portrait of her family.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately,” she continued.

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon,” she added.

In the statement, Vanessa went on to admit that she doesn’t know what her future will look like without Kobe and Gianna by her side.

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality,” she wrote.

Kobe and Gianna were two of nine people who lost their lives in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.