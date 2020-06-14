Vanessa Bryant Remembers Kobe Bryant’s 2009 NBA Win In Heartbreaking Post

Vanessa Bryant is looking back on memories of her late husband.

The mother of four shared an Instagram post that showed Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2009 NBA Championship win against the Orlando Magic alongside heartbreaking caption.

“11 years ago today. #repost hard to watch without it crushing my soul but so thankful we have these videos to look back on when we feel the time is right.”

The 38-year-old’s post came soon after both she and her 17-year-old daughter Natalia made their Instagram pages private and blocked Kobe fan accounts. Vanessa explained in a story to her followers that seeing constant photos of her late husband and daughter Gianna on her feed was simply too much to bear.

“Thx so much for all the love. @nataliabryant and I have unfortunately had to block fan pages because it’s been really hard to go online and constantly see pics of our beloved Gigi and Kobe under every single square of our explore pages. Blocking the fan pages has helped change the algorithm. We love you all but please understand that we had to do this for our won healing not because we don’t appreciate your love.”

Natalia shared a similar sentiment on her own Instagram story, where she echoed her mom’s words while thanking fans for their support.

“Thank you so much for all the love and support. Many of you may have noticed the recent switch to a private account. My mom and I have had to unfortunately block fan pages because they keep reposting our pics. This makes it 10x harder to deal with our loss. We hope that people understand that although these fan pages have good intentions, they make moving forward harder since they are constant reminders. Blocking the accounts have helped change the algorithm but we cannot go public until the fan pages stop. We love all of your sweet intentions and we hope you understand.”