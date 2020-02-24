Vanessa Bryant Seen Taking Deep Breaths As She Takes Stage Amid A Standing Ovation At Kobe Bryant Celebration Of Life

Vanessa Bryant was surrounded by love and support as Jimmy Kimmel introduced her at the celebration of life for her husband, Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gianna Bryant, 13, at the Staples Center on Monday.

Vanessa was seen taking several deep breaths, as she prepared to take the stage during what is likely one of the most difficult moments of her life. Vanessa continued to breathe as she took the stage, amid a standing ovation from everyone in the Staples Center at the celebration of life.

Kobe’s love of nearly 20 years, was clad in a black dress as the whole stadium erupted in applause and cheers to give her support as she took the stage to give a eulogy for both her daughter and husband.

Vanessa began by thanking everyone for coming together.

“Thank you. Thank you all so much for being here. It means so much to us. Love you, too. First I’d like to thank everyone for coming today. The outpouring of love and support that my family has felt from around the world has been so uplifting. Thank you so much for all of your prayers. I’d like to talk about both Kobe and Gigi, but I’ll start with my baby girl first. My baby girl,” Vanessa began.

She took time to recognize what her daughter was like as a child, and how much love she was filled with.

“Gianna Bryant was a sweet soul and she was very thoughtful and always kissed me good night and good morning, and there were a few occasions where I would be up from being with Bianca or Capri, and I would text and say no reply, but she would say I kissed you but I didn’t want to wake you. She was so thoughtful to remember to kiss me every day. She was daddy’s girl but I know she loved her mama. She was one of my very best friends. She loved to bake. She loved putting a smile on everyone’s face. Last August she made a beautiful birthday cake for her daddy, and it had fondant and had blue crystals. It looked like it was professionally baked. She loved baking cookies and loved watching sports with her daddy, and Disney. Her smile was like sunshine. Her smile took up her entire face, like mine. Kobe always said she was me. She had my fire, my personality and sarcasm, and she was tender and loving on the inside. She had the best laugh. It was infectious. It was pure and genuine,” Vanessa added.

And then Vanessa got into the special bond that Gianna shared with Kobe.

“Kobe and Gianna naturally gravitated towards each other. She had Kobe’s ability to listen to a song and have all the lyrics memorized after listening a couple times, it was their secret talent. She was an incredible athlete. She was great at gymnastics, soccer, softball, dance, and she was a great dancer, too. She loved to swim and do cartwheels and jump into the swimming pool. Gigi was confident but not in an arrogant way. She loved helping and teaching other people things. At school she offered the boy’s basketball coaches to help give the boys’ basketball team some pointers, like the triangle offense.”

“She was very much like her daddy and they both liked helping people learn new things and master them. She was very sweet, she was always making sure everybody was okay and she was our shepherd. She loved family traditions, and family movie night was important to her. She was very in tune with our feelings and wanted the best for us. Gianna was smart, she knew how to read, speak Mandarin, and she knew Spanish and had great grades and kept them up all while becoming a great basketball player.”

“She was director’s assistant for her school play just like her big sister. She was looking forward to graduating eighth grade and moving on to high school with her big sister, Natalia. I am so happy she was given the opportunity to know that she was accepted to the same high school. She was really happy. Gianna made us all proud and she still does. Gianna never tried to conform. She was always herself. She was a nice person, a leader, a teacher, wearing a white tee, black leggings and converse and a flannel tied around her waist was her go-to style. She had rhythm and swag since she was a baby. She gave the best hugs and kisses, and she had gorgeous soft lips like her daddy.”

“She would hug me and hold me so tight I could feel her love for me, and I loved the way she looked up at me, and it was as if she was soaking me all in. I miss her so much. She was so energetic. I could not keep up with her energy. She left Natalia and I are on track once, and she was about six years old. We let her have a head start and she still dusted us. I miss her sweet kisses and cleverness, and I miss her sarcasm and her Witt, and that grin followed by a first of laughter. We shared the same cat that ate the canary grin. She was sunshine and she brightened up my day every day. I miss looking at her beautiful face. She was always so good. A rule follower. I knew I could always count on her to do the right thing.”

