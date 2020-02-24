Beyoncé Gives Emotional Performance To Open Kobe Bryant’s Celebration Of Life

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter was the first artist to take the stage in honor of Kobe Bryant, Gigi Bryant, and the seven other lives lost in the tragic helicopter crash in late January.

A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant is underway at the Staples Center. Watch here: https://t.co/bIbVO3nCXM — ESPN (@espn) February 24, 2020

While Gigi and Kobe were laid to rest in a private ceremony in early February, Monday marks the “Celebration of Life” ceremony in honor of those who passed away in the crash.

Beyoncé, who had been close with Kobe and his family for years, began with a stripped down version of the song “XO.” Dressed in a gold pantsuit, the singer seemed emotional when she began her performance. After singing the first chorus, the 38-year-old singer had a message for the audience.

“I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs,” Beyoncé said. “So I want to start that over, but I want us to do it all together, and I want you to sing it so loud that he hears your love.”

The crowd of thousands who gathered to honor the NBA legend sang along with Beyoncé before she moved to a rousing version of her song, “Halo.”

The “Crazy In Love” singer had previously expressed her sadness over Kobe’s death on Instagram a few days after his death.

“I will continue to diligently pray for your Queens,” she wrote. “You are deeply missed beloved Kobe.”

A score of other performers are set to commemorate the late basketball player and his friends during the ceremony.