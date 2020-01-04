Vanessa Hudgens Opens Up About 2007 Nude Photo Leak: ‘It’s Really F*cked Up’

Vanessa Hudgens is getting candid about how she felt when nude photos of her were stolen and posted online in 2007.

The “High School Musical” star told Cosmopolitan UK, “It was a really traumatizing thing for me. It’s really f*cked up that people feel like they are entitled enough to share something that personal with the world.”

At the time of the leak, an 18-year-old Hudgens released a statement apologizing to her young followers for the photo. “I want to apologize to my fans, whose support and trust means the world to me. I am embarrassed over this situation and regret having ever taken these photos. I am thankful for the support of my family and friends.”

Now, Hudgens is speaking up about the lack of privacy she’s faced in the spotlight. “As an actor, you completely lose all grip of your own privacy and it’s really sad. It feels like that shouldn’t be the case, but unfortunately if enough people are interested, they’re going to do everything they can to get to know as much about you as they can, which is flattering, I guess, but then people take it too far and end up divulging things that should be personal.”

Hudgens went on to comment on the #MeToo movement, acknowledging she’s been spoken to inappropriately. Her response? “I’m the type of person in any situation, whether it’s an audition or in work, if I feel uncomfortable, I’m going to walk away or let that person know they’re making me feel uncomfortable. Then, if they don’t respect that, they can go f*ck off. If someone doesn’t like that, literally they can f*ck off. As long as you hold your ground, no one will bring you down.”

Hudgens, now 31, is currently dating actor Austin Butler and preparing for a starring role in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick…Boom!” It doesn’t sound like she’s letting any of the negativity she’s faced get to her, telling Cosmo UK, “I’ve always been a big advocate of being true to yourself. Not everyone is going to like that – well, good. That makes you an individual. That makes you unique. And if we’re all the same, what’s the point? It’s important to look out for each other, especially in this industry, and realize it’s tough. It’s hard enough, nobody needs to make it harder.”

— by Katcy Stephan