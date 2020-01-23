Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off New Sunflower Tattoo In Sultry Pics Days After Dinner Date With Kyle Kuzma

Vanessa Hudgens just got some fresh ink!

The “Bad Boys For Life” actress visited celebrity tattoo artist Dragon at Bang Bang NYC on Jan. 23 and left with a stunning floral design on her ribcage.

Vanessa removed her sweatshirt halfway to show off her new body art and shot the camera a sultry glance.

“And to conclude our #thirstythursday Hahahahaha 😂,” she captioned the skin-baring photo.

She also posed with Dragon for a mirror selfie and shared a video of herself giggling mid-photoshoot.

Dragon also shared photos of his work on Instagram and left a sweet message for his client.

“Of course, you’re even more beautiful than the flowers @vanessahudgens 😘 Thank you so much. See you next time👋🏻,” he wrote.

Vanessa’s new tattoo shots aren’t the only #ThirstyThursday-worthy photos she shared today. Hours before she debuted her ink, the Disney Channel alum posted a trio of black-and-white portraits shot by photographer Elias Tahan.

The 31-year-old wore a black bodysuit and hoop earrings for the throwback snaps, which were taken behind the scenes of her and Shawn Hooks’ “Reminding Me” music video in 2017.

“Well just found a folder in my email from @eliastahan with all these pics. Thought I’d shareeeee,” she wrote alongside one of his snaps.

Vanessa’s famous friends were quick to drool over their pal’s eye-popping photos.

“Omg I’m dead,” “Big Little Lies” star Kathryn Newton gushed, while Camila Mendes simply posted a head-exploding emoji.

“Can’t handle,” Caroline Vreeland wrote in the comments.

Vanessa’s sexy posts come mere days after she was photographed dining out with Los Angeles Lakers power forward Kyle Kuzma in Brooklyn.

The following night, “The Princess Switch” star watched Kyle and his teammates face off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. She posted a series of giggling selfies from her seat with pal Eamon O’Rourke.

Then, the next day, when the Lakers took on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, Vanessa watched from a bar and snapped a photo on her Instagram Stories.

Vanessa and Kyle’s dinner date – and the actress’ back-to-back NBA nights – capped off a few days of low-key Instagram flirting.

Last weekend, the baller posted a photo of himself on the court after the Lakers’ big win over the Houston Rockets.

“Yeaaaa we like thattttt😎,” he captioned the shot.

Vanessa commented back, “Ya we doooo🙌🏼.”

The “High School Musical” star also recently shared a clip of Kyle’s team playing the Cleveland Cavailers and gave him a shoutout.

“Ugh @[email protected] @kuz @dwighthowardmy heroes,” she captioned the video.

Vanessa is reportedly newly single following a nearly nine-year relationship with “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood” star Austin Butler.