Watch Taylor Swift Totally Rock Out To Khalid At The Time 100 Gala

Taylor Swift couldn’t help but dance during Khalid’s performance at the Time 100 Gala!

The “Reputation” singer was spotted rocking out to “Young, Dumb and Broke” behind the dinner tables at the glamorous affair with a few enthusiastic friends.

She swung around in her billowy pink gown during the entire performance, showing off her fangirl side for her friend Khalid! And while Khalid’s performance definitely got Taylor moving, her own performance at the glitzy gala was also one of the standout moments of the night.

Taylor dialed it back with an acoustic performance, playing both guitar and piano, of her hits from her hits, “Style,” “Delicate,” “Love Story,” and “Shake It Off.”

The tunes definitely brought fans back to her pre-Reputation tour days!

Swifies have been long awaiting the arrival of new music that Taylor has been teasing on her Instagram.

The “Cats” actress has been posting some hints as to what her new album might look like along with a set release date of April 26.

Taylor has also altered her appearance to match the supposed theme of her new music. She dyed her blonde locks pink and has been sporting some very girly, whimsical looks including her dress for the Time 100 Gala.

No matter what she throws at us, Taylor Swift (and her dance moves) will never go out of style.