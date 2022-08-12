Who Are Anne Heche’s Two Sons?

The family of actress Anne Heche, who was recently the victim of a terrible car crash, has shared that Anne has “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury, […] and is not expected to survive”.

Known for her many TV and movie roles over the years, Anne also played an even more important role in life – mom to two children.

The actress shared boys Homer and Atlas, aged twenty and thirteen respectfully, with her exes Coley Laffoon and James Tupper.

From her loving Instagram posts and public comments over the years, it is clear that motherhood was something that Anne cherished.

In 2009, following the birth of her second child, Atlas, Anne told People, “Obviously, the miracle of life for a mother is just dumbfounding. It’s so hard to explain how wonderful it is to look in the eyes of a child that you’re blessed with.”

Her first son, Homer Laffoon, was born on March 2, 2002. His father is Coley Laffoon, to whom Anne was married from 2001 to 2009.

Anne’s second son, Atlas Tupper, was born on March 7, 2009. His father is actor James Tupper. Anne and James got together in 2007 after meeting on the set of “Men in Trees”. They were together for ten years before splitting up in 2018.

In 2017, the “Six Days Seven Nights” star opened up to Access Hollywood about how she hopes to be remembered at the premiere for her movie “The Last Word.”

“That I made my children happy and gave them a life that they love,” she affectionately said.

Back in March, Anne posted an adorable photo of her and Atlas at the beach dedicated to both of her sons, whose birthdays are only a few days apart. In the caption, she shared her disbelief that Atlas is already a teenager alongside a poignant reflection of the state of the world: “Atlas is a TEEN-AGER? With the children being seperated from their parents in the nonsense of hatred and war, I weep, I shared my tears last night. Today I celebrate both of my sons for each of their monumental Birthdays. #13 #20 #loveourchildren #endthewar”.

In the same People interview from 2009, Anne spoke about how well Homer adapted to the role of big brother: “It’s hard to share attention … but he’s really found his stride now and he’s very protective of him.”

Anne often shared family moments on Instagram, most recently a photo of her and her two sons attending a game together which she captioned, “#luckiestmom”.

In their statement, Anne’s family wrote, “Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work”.