Who Is Alex Trebek’s Wife & Kids?

On Wednesday, “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek shared the news that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“This week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this,” the 78-year-old announced in a video message.

Everyone is processing the heartbreaking news including the Ontario native’s wife, Jean.

Jean Currivan Trebek, 54, is a successful New York real estate manager.

Alex and Jean have been together almost 29 years and have two children.

Their son Matthew, 29, is the Manhattan restaurant owner of Oso, a popular Mexican spot in North Harlem. Their daughter Emily, 26, followed in her mother’s footsteps and works in real estate in Los Angeles.

In January 2019, Alex opened up to PEOPLE Magazine about how he wished he and Jean “could have had a longer life together.”

The duo met 30 years ago and have aa 24-year age difference, but Jean revealed that from the beginning there was something “youthful” about her future husband.

“There was this deep sensitivity about him with a gruffy exterior,” she told the outlet. “I kept thinking, ‘He’s 24 years older than me…’ but there was something that just kept drawing me to him.”

Entering this difficult new season of life, Alex is determined to fight his disease with his greatest support system by his side.

“With the love and support of my family and friends, and with your prayer also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” he told “Jeopardy” fans in a YouTube video on Wednesday.

The active TV veteran plans to continue his hosting duties and will honor his contract through the 2021-2022 season.