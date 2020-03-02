Who Is Clare Crawley? “The Bachelorette’s” Newest Lady Looking For Love!

The next “Bachelorette” has been announced as Clare Crawley. But who is the lucky lady that will get another shot of love?

Prior to joining “The Bachelor” Clare worked as a hairstylist in Sacramento, California.

She is the youngest of six siblings and her father sadly passed away right before her appearance on season 18 of “The Bachelor” in 2014.

The California native is 38-years-old. This makes her the oldest “Bachelorette” in the show’s history. With runner-up being Rachel Lindsay at 32 years old. But Clare told “Good Morning America’s” Lara Spencer that she thinks her age is an advantage.

“I feel like a lot of people put it out there as this negative thing but for me it’s just more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want and what I don’t want. And what I won’t settle for” she explained.

Clare made it to the final rose ceremony with Juan Pablo Galavais’ but they’re split was one for the record books when she shockingly told him, “I would never want my children having a father like you.”

She had two failed attempted at finding love on Seasons 1 and 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise” but then joined season 1 of “Bachelor: The Winter Games” in 2018.

Even though she left the winter games single, Clare ended up rekindling her romance with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard. The two were engaged but they never made it down the aisle.

A month after he proposed, the two announced their break up. Clare said, “It’s with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship. We think the world of each other, and we were both hoping we could make this work.”

“I’m sorry that this may not be what you want to hear, but it’s our truth. Just know there are no negative feelings here, we are simply two people who believed in love, and were open enough to give it a chance,” she added.

What’s Clare looking for in a man for her upcoming season?

“For me the most important thing is that I want a man that will take off his armor, I want a man who is strong, willing to take off the body armor, open himself up and be vulnerable,” she said in an interview on “Good Morning America.”

Adding, “A lot of people who saw that side of me and saw me stand up to Juan Pablo and I am that strong woman still but even more so, added to that is, like I said, taking off that armor and I’m strong enough to let someone in and be vulnerable and open up and share that with them.”

Meet Clare Crawley! We talk to #TheBachelorette about her new journey to find love on @bacheloretteabc. https://t.co/dRn1AIbzEW pic.twitter.com/wmgJq1d7uv — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 2, 2020

Clare is ready for 2020, in an honest post at the start of the year, she got candid with her nearly 400K Instagram followers about the upcoming year, writing, “Who cares if I gained weight, earned a few more wrinkles and have a goofy looking chipped front tooth! I worked hard for this happiness.”