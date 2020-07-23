Who Is Demi Lovato’s Fiancé Max Ehrich?

Demi Lovato has found her forever partner! The singer’s boyfriend, Max Ehrich, got down on one knee, less than three months after the two’s relationship became official in quarantine.

But who is Demi’s new fiancé? Here’s what you need to know:

The 29-year-old is a singer, dancer and actor, he’s basically a triple threat entertainer just like Demi. Max is best known for his role on “The Young and the Restless” as character Fenmore Baldwin from 2012 to 2015. He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy award back in 2013 for his performance on the beloved TV soap.

Max, who was born in New Jersey, snagged his first Hollywood gig at the age of 13 in the 2004 flick, “One Easy Job.” He later earned some Disney creds, just like Demi! Max was casted as a principal dancer in “High School Musical 3: Senior Year” in 2008.

In 2010, Max jumped ships and starred in a Nickelodeon production, playing Adam in “iCarly” TV movie “iStart A Fan War.” He also took a recurring guest role on “Ugly Betty” during season three of the hit show.

Most recently, the actor starred in Netflix’s original film “Walk Ride Rodeo,” in which he co-wrote.

As far as his love life goes, he was romantically linked to actress Veronica Dunne and model Sommer Ray before he popped the big question to Demi.

Demi and Max began dating back in March after being spotted around Los Angeles together and dropping flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts. The couple confirmed their relationship in May when they made a PDA-filled cameo in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s star-studded “Stuck With U” music video.

The “Cool For The Summer” singer announced their engagement news on Instagram by sharing a series of photos taken shortly after Max got down on one knee.

“When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’–something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense,” Demi wrote. “And today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

Adding, “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself.”

“I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

Meanwhile, Max shared his own slew of engagement pics on his own Instagram page, writing, “Ahhhh! You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some.”

Adding, “I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby 💍 ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jeuejfjqjweuvu I’m so excited 😭😭😭 you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together ❤️ 🙃💍💍💍😭I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL.”