Demi Lovato Makes Out With Boyfriend Max Ehrich In ‘Stuck With U’ Video: I’m ‘Really Really Happy’

Demi Lovato is showing off her new romance!

The “Anyone” singer and her beau confirmed their relationship this week when they made a PDA-filled cameo in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s star-studded “Stuck With U” music video.

The music video featured footage of celebrities and fans enjoying time with their loved ones in quarantine, including sweet clips of Justin and wife Hailey Bieber, Ariana and new boyfriend Dalton Gomez, Steph and Ayesha Curry, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk.

For their at-home moment, Demi and Max kissed and slow danced around the room, looking totally in love.

Hours after the video’s release, the pop star shared the snippet on her Instagram page and gushed about her and Max’s relationship.

“Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really REALLY happy if you can’t tell…” she wrote, adding a trio of smiling emojis surrounded by hearts.

Max shared the same video on his page, writing in part, “My whole heart #stuckwithu.”

Demi and Max’s public display of affection comes more than a month after they were first reported to be dating and self-isolating together. While they kept their budding romance largely off social media, eagle-eyed fans spotted Demi’s dogs in some of Max’s March Instagram Stories.

The songstress also mistakenly took things public when she walked into one of Max’s Instagram Live sessions! “The Young and the Restless” alum was playing the piano for his virtual fans when she accidentally entered the frame, trying to wrap a blanket around him.

“I’m on Live!” he urgently whispered to his girlfriend, who hilariously hid her face with the blanket and ran off-camera.

