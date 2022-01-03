Whoopi Goldberg Tests Positive For Covid-19

Whoopi Goldberg has tested positive for Covid-19.

Joy Behar, her co-host on “The View” shared the news during Monday’s episode of the daytime talk show and revealed that she has mild symptoms and was vaccinated and also received the booster shot.

“Why am I here instead of Whoopi? Well, Whoopi, unfortunately, tested positive over the break but she’ll be back probably next week. Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very, mild. But we’re being super cautious here at The View,” Joy said at the start of the show.

The show was being recorded remotely as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been spreading across the country.

“They say there’s no place like home for the holidays and that’s exactly where we are this year,” she continued. “Happy New Year from all of our living rooms. As you can see we’re back in boxes and doing the show remotely — hopefully for just a week, I’m praying that it’s just a week but you never know because this omicron thing is all over the place.”

.@JoyVBehar shares on #TheView that @WhoopiGoldberg tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break and is recovering at home: “Since she’s vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild.” Get well soon, Whoopi! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Oo1Qakfbcn — The View (@TheView) January 3, 2022

But Whoopi isn’t the only host to have tested positive for Covid during the holidays. Sunny Hostin revealed during the episode that isolating during Christmas was “difficult” as she also tested positive but has since recovered.

“I FaceTimed with my family for Christmas and New Year’s and it was extremely difficult,” Sunny said. “My mom also tested positive for COVID. We’re all negative now and thank god Manny and the kids and my dad were negative and remain negative.”

She continued, “I’m so thankful that I was vaccinated and boosted because I only had cold like symptoms, but I didn’t feel great honestly and it just goes to show you that the vaccine and the boosters do work and it makes sure that you’re not hospitalized for something like this and it makes sure that you don’t die from something like this.”

The new variant has been disrupting entertainment, Broadway and television shows. “Live! With Kelly and Ryan” also filmed their show remotely. Hugh Jackman recently tested positive with a breakthrough case of Covid-19 following his “Music Man” costars’ diagnosis.

The actor and Broadway star shared the news with a video on social media, captioned, “I just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on-stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year.”

He wore a black mask in the video as he explained, “Hey, good morning. So, I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for Covid. My symptoms are like a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine.”

“I’m just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I’m cleared, I’ll be back on stage, heading to River City,” he said. “So, just wanted you to hear it from me. Stay safe, be healthy, be kind.”

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!