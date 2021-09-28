Why Jenna Dewan Wants To Keep Her Upcoming Wedding To Steve Kazee ‘Sustainable’

Jenna Dewan is getting ready to head down the aisle!

The 40-year-old star joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily and dished about planning her upcoming wedding to fiancé Steve Kazee.

Jenna explained why it’s so important to her to keep things sustainable when it comes to the couple’s big day, including customizing a recycled paper invitation suite for The Knot Invitations called “Bohemian Hoop.”

“I designed these incredible sustainable invites that are available on The Knot and I was just really excited by that opportunity,” the “Come Dance With Me” judge said and noted that the invites are “chic and creative and affordable.”

Jenna has yet to disclose the wedding date and location, but we’re sure it’s going to be a family affair!

Steve popped the big question to Jenna right before the arrival of the couple’s first child together, Callum, last March, and she told Access Hollywood that it has been a “wonderful time,” sharing, “We got engaged one month before baby came, quarantine came, the whole world went crazy … but you know, it was wonderful and it’s been a wonderful time.”

Jenna, who also shares 8-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, noted in the Fall 2021 issue of The Knot Magazine that her two kiddos will be involved in her upcoming nuptials.

“Evie would never forgive me if I did not let her be the flower girl,” she joked at the time. “She would never speak to me again—that’s how much it means to her. I will for sure keep the tradition of incorporating Evie and Callum in the wedding. I love the tradition of incorporating my mum and my dad too.”

