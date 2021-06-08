Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Daughter’s Name is Also a Sweet Nod to Doria Ragland

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new little girl has a big name!

Lilibet Diana was born on June 4, 2021, and was named after both her great grandmother and her grandmother.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said.

WATCH: Prince Harry Asked For Permission to Use Queen’s Nickname For Daughter (REPORTS)

Although, her nickname may also have a special nod to her maternal grandmother, Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they will be calling their daughter “Lili” and many think it’s in honor of Meghan’s mom, who lives in Los Angeles.

Doria has reportedly called her daughter, “flower” since she was little, as revealed on The Tig, The Duchess’ now defunct lifestyle blog.

WATCH: Meghan Markle Includes Baby Lili & Archie In Newly Released Children’s Book ‘The Bench’

Lily it seems has a special meaning to the couple, too.

Meghan carried Lily of the Valley flowers in her wedding bouquet, which represent happiness and rebirth. The flower was also a tribute to the Duke of Sussex’s late mother, Princess Diana, who also carried the flower on her wedding day.

Lili was born in Santa Barbara, Calif., and joins older brother Archie, who turned 2 in May, as part of the Mountbatten-Windsor crew.

The family said they are healthy, home and settling in as a family of four.

WATCH: Listen To Meghan Markle’s Sweet Dedication To Harry & Archie: ‘Make My Heart Go Pump-Pump’

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!