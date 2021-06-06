Why Queen Elizabeth II Goes By Lilibet As A Nickname

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose the name Lilibet for their baby girl, who was born on Friday June 4, and while some royals fans seemed surprised by the baby girl’s name – it’s actually a deeply personal nod to both Queen Elizabeth II.

So why the name Lillibet instead of Elizabeth? Well, the couple explained in their official statement to Access Hollywood that it’s the personal nickname of Queen Elizabeth II, but the truth is royal-watchers should know that close members of the royal family have been calling Queen Elizabeth that for years!

As a child, Queen Elizabeth II couldn’t pronounce her name, Elizabeth, so she was known as Lilibet. And for most of her childhood, she was affectionally called ‘Lilibet’ by her parents and grandparents. Her father, King George VI, even once was quoted as saying, “Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy.”

In “The Crown,” the recent Netflix series about the modern monarchs, even Prince Philip’s character often called her Lilibet when they were younger and dating, referencing the fact that in real life Prince Philip often called his wife by her childhood nickname. He reportedly used her nickname as a term of endearment and it was something personal to them as a couple.

Even as a child, Queen Elizabeth, was also known to sign off her letters using “Lilibet” in the signature.

PHOTOS: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s Love Story

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s Love Story View Gallery

The nickname has stayed with her throughout her life, perhaps, only recently ending following the death of her husband, Prince Philip earlier this year. Reports surfaced that the note that the Queen left on Philip’s coffin was also signed using her nickname, Lilibet. He was the last of the monarchs to call her by the special moniker.

But now the nickname will live on as a sweet tribute to the 95-year-old monarch in her newest granddaughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan and Harry shared a little more about the meaning behind the name choice in a statement to Access Hollywood.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. … The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family,” the statement read.

PHOTOS: Meghan Markle’s Cutest Mom Moment With Archie