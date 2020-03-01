Will Meghan Markle Attend The Met Gala?

Meghan Markle may make her first major public appearance after stepping down as a senior royal at the Met Gala according to The Sun.

The “Suits” star was reportedly invited by (and will attend with) Vogue UK editor Edward Enninful. Markle formerly worked with Enninful on her September 2019 “Forces For Change” issue of British Vogue, which she co-edited.

This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Met Gala, which is set to take place on May 4 at the Metropolitan Art Museum in New York City. The theme has accordingly been announced as “About Time: Fashion and Duration.” Andrew Bolton, the Met’s Costume Institute curator who was responsible for selecting this year’s theme, had this to say about his choice to the N.Y. Times:

“Fashion is indelibly connected to time,” Bolton said. “It not only reflects and represents the spirit of the times, but it also changes and develops with the times.”

Bolton also said the theme was inspired in part by a series of novels from Virigina Woolf. One of those novels, “Orlando,” is a story about a British poet who changes sex from a man to a woman during the reign of Elizabeth I, and may just have something do with Markel’s upcoming look.

According to “The Sun” report, the Duchess has picked out a “glamorous androgynous” look for the event.

Since Markle’s move to Canada with Prince Harry and baby Archie, she has kept a low profile, except for a brief appearance at Stanford University with her husband to meet with faculty about establishing their new charity.