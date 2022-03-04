Will Smith & Michael B. Jordan To Join Forces For ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel

Will Smith is returning to the world of “I Am Legend” – this time with Michael B. Jordan.

The actors are set to star in and produce a sequel to the 2007 post-apocalyptic action film, Deadline reported on Friday.

The “King Richard” star and the “Black Panther” actor teased the exciting news on Instagram that same day, jointly sharing a photo of an abandoned city street that fans immediately recognized as the eerie version of New York City depicted in the first movie.

Michael’s girlfriend Lori Harvey was quick to comment on the post, writing, “And I ooooppp… with a string of eye emojis.

Tyler Cole – Will’s daughter Willow’s musical collaborator and rumored beau – also chimed in, writing, “Gonna be good.”

“I Am Legend” was a hit at the box office when it hit theaters in 2007, raking in $585 million worldwide. Will starred as Robert Neville, a virologist with the U.S. Army who works to develop a cure after a virus has killed nearly all of mankind.

The film ends – spoiler alert – with Neville sacrificing himself to save his cure. It’s currently unclear how Will will appear onscreen in the sequel.

The “Bad Boys for Life” star isn’t the only member of the original “I Am Legend” team that will be back for the second film. Oscar-winning screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who wrote the script for the original movie, is set to return and produce the new project, per Deadline.