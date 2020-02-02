Yolanda Adams Belts Out ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl LIV

Yolanda Adams wowed the crowd with a stunning rendition of “America The Beautiful” ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

The gospel singer stunned in a black and white floral power suit, which she accessorized with a silver pendant in the shape of a heart.

Adams was joined by the Children’s Chorus of Miami for her moving performance of the patriotic song. The kids wore white as they stood behind the esteemed singer.

Adams excitedly announced the news that she would be performing at the big game on her Twitter, writing, “So excited to be performing #AmericaTheBeautiful at #SuperBowl LIV in #Miami!!”

Celebs like Hoda Kotb took to social media to praise Adams for her crisp vocals.

Her performance was followed by Demi Lovato’s rendition of the National Anthem, which was also met with positive feedback on social media.