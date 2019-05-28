Zac Efron Writes A Loving Tribute To His Grandma Who Passed Away

WATCH: 8 Reasons We Legit Love Zac Efron
Zac Efron is still mourning the loss of his grandmother who passed away last month.
The 31-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a family photo paying tribute to his late grandma.
“Love you Grandma,” he captioned the photo. “Rest In Peace. We’ll take care of Grandpa for you.”
In April, The “Extremely Wicked Shockingly Evil and Vile” star appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and he revealed that his grandma had passed away a few days prior.
“My Grandma,” he paused. “May she rest in peace now. She just passed a few days ago.”
Zac admitted he was getting “sentimental” as he looked at a photo of his grandpa with poster boards of “High School Musical” pictures of himself in the background.
Happy 91st Bday to the Original Efron! The man who made it all possible! After the army-he Married my beautiful Grandma Dotty, raised three young Efrons- one of whom is one heck of a guy- my dad. And from the day I came into this world, taught me everything: how to tell stories, ski, laugh, love, work hard, and appreciate the beautiful things in life: paying it forward, treat others as one would like others to treat oneself, and live every day to the fullest. I’ve never seen anyone light up a room like you Grandpa. Thanks for being my idol, mentor, best friend, and the BEST SKIER in the family. Happy 91 years Grandpa! I love you. I’ll See you and Grandma soon! Can’t wait to follow your tracks down the 🏔 and beyond.
“She was the best scrap booker,” he boasted. “My grandma would show up every day to where you could buy Tiger Beat and she would cut them out and make those posters. So, every time I come to the house as I got older and older there was more and more.”
“I started to realize,” he continued, “behind them there were actually, if you lifted them up, there was actually more posters. And so one day I just went and I wrote, ‘To Grandma: I love you,’ on all of them.”
Sending Zac and his entire family our condolences during this difficult time.
