Zac Efron Writes A Loving Tribute To His Grandma Who Passed Away

Zac Efron is still mourning the loss of his grandmother who passed away last month.

The 31-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a family photo paying tribute to his late grandma.

“Love you Grandma,” he captioned the photo. “Rest In Peace. We’ll take care of Grandpa for you.”

In April, The “Extremely Wicked Shockingly Evil and Vile” star appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and he revealed that his grandma had passed away a few days prior.

“My Grandma,” he paused. “May she rest in peace now. She just passed a few days ago.”

Zac admitted he was getting “sentimental” as he looked at a photo of his grandpa with poster boards of “High School Musical” pictures of himself in the background.

“She was the best scrap booker,” he boasted. “My grandma would show up every day to where you could buy Tiger Beat and she would cut them out and make those posters. So, every time I come to the house as I got older and older there was more and more.”

“I started to realize,” he continued, “behind them there were actually, if you lifted them up, there was actually more posters. And so one day I just went and I wrote, ‘To Grandma: I love you,’ on all of them.”

Sending Zac and his entire family our condolences during this difficult time.

