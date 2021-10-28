Zayn Malik Responds To Claim That He Reportedly ‘Struck’ Gigi Hadid’s Mom Yolanda

Zayn Malik is speaking out following claims that he reportedly struck his partner Gigi Hadid’s mom Yolanda.

TMZ reports that Yolanda claims that Zayn struck her last week and that she’s considering filing a police report but no other details have come to light regarding the incident.

The 28-year-old singer tells TMZ, “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Prior to his statement to TMZ, Zayn seemingly hinted at a dispute between members of Gigi’s family over their 13-month-old daughter Khai on Twitter.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” he wrote.

“In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered out home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” he continued.

Adding, “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

Zayn concluded his statement, “I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

Access Hollywood has reached out to Gigi and her mom Yolanda Hadid as well as Zayn Malik for comment.

