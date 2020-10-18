Yolanda Hadid Gushes Over Gigi Hadid’s Baby Girl: ‘Thank You For Making Me A Oma’

Yolanda Hadid is loving being a grandma!

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, shared a sweet photo of her hand holding her daughter Gigi Hadid’s baby girl, and couldn’t help but gush about how this little bundle of joy has changed her life forever.

“My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above….. Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it 🥰,” Yolanda shared.

Gigi, 25, and her longtime love Zayn Malik, 27, welcomed their first child together earlier this fall. Zayn shared the happy news in an Instagram post on September 23, writing, “”Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.”

“To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” he continued. “The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

The supermodel also shared her own black-and-white photo, which showed the infant’s adorable tiny hand gently wrapped around one of Malik’s fingers, and gushed over how amazing it has been to join the motherhood club.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love🥺💕,” Gigi captioned the post.

It looks like the whole Hadid family is loving life with their new baby girl. Gigi’s dad, Mohamed had shared his own special sentiments in a since-deleted poem.

