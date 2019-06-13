Zendaya’s New Show Receives Wild Backlash For Being So Sexualized

Zendaya‘s upcoming debut as a teenage drug addict named Rue Bennett on the HBO series “Euphoria” already has fans shook.

The coming-of-age drama (co-produced by Drake, btw) is largely based on creator Sam Levinson’s own experience as a young drug addict, and has already built a reputation online for its graphic nudity, violence, and drug use among young people.

The pilot episode alone shows Rue’s drug overdose, teens choking each other during sex, a transgender woman being raped and over 30 male genitalia.

“There are going to be parents who are going to be totally f***ing freaked out,” Levinson told The Hollywood Reporter.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 04: Drake, Sam Levinson and Zendaya attend HBO’s “Euphoria” premiere at the Arclight Pacific Theatres’ Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO,)

However, the explicit show received support from HBO execs that are willing to push boundaries.

“It’s not sensational to be sensational,” HBO Programming President Casey Bloy told The Hollywood Reporter. “It may seem boundary-pushing, and the idea of putting them on TV may be, but somebody lived them.”

Zendaya also received praise from fans that are excited to see her take on a more controversial role.

The young cast also includes breakout star Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, and “Sharp Object’s” Sydney Sweeney.

“Euphoria” debuts Sunday June 16, on HBO.

