Zendaya’s New Show Receives Wild Backlash For Being So Sexualized

Zendaya‘s upcoming debut as a teenage drug addict named Rue Bennett on the HBO series “Euphoria” already has fans shook.

The coming-of-age drama (co-produced by Drake, btw) is largely based on creator Sam Levinson’s own experience as a young drug addict, and has already built a reputation online for its graphic nudity, violence, and drug use among young people.

The pilot episode alone shows Rue’s drug overdose, teens choking each other during sex, a transgender woman being raped and over 30 male genitalia.

“There are going to be parents who are going to be totally f***ing freaked out,” Levinson told The Hollywood Reporter.

However, the explicit show received support from HBO execs that are willing to push boundaries.

“It’s not sensational to be sensational,” HBO Programming President Casey Bloy told The Hollywood Reporter. “It may seem boundary-pushing, and the idea of putting them on TV may be, but somebody lived them.”

Zendaya also received praise from fans that are excited to see her take on a more controversial role.

i literally cannot WAIT for zendaya to swoop in and win all the awards for her role in euphoria hERE SHE COMES pic.twitter.com/JP9Bhz8RjS — mak 20 (@mrvelsmj) June 7, 2019

Euphoria is in one week. In one week we get to see Zendaya’s best acting so far and we get to meet the best cast TV could give us. ONE WEEK. pic.twitter.com/1pmdwDHjas — angie🏳️‍🌈 (@mjsrue) June 9, 2019

Euphoria is really about to be Zendaya's breakthrough moment. She's done cool things thus far but her talent has never been put fully on display quite like this. — Zeba Blay (@zblay) June 10, 2019

Euphoria is finally the role that’s giving Zendaya a chance to show the world how truly talented she is and I’m already so crazy proud of our little gumdrop I can’t wait for everyone to realize she’s not just famous for being pretty (although mama is fine..) — Julia (@tomhollwho) June 11, 2019

The young cast also includes breakout star Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, and “Sharp Object’s” Sydney Sweeney.

“Euphoria” debuts Sunday June 16, on HBO.

