2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: ‘The Last Of Us,’ Tom Cruise, Jennifer Coolidge & More Win Big

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards celebrated the year’s buzziest films, shows and stars on Sunday night, honoring “The Last of Us,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” Jennifer Coolidge and more with golden popcorn statues.

Pedro Pascal took home the Best Hero award for his leading role on “The Last of Us” and also accepted the series’ Best Show win, while “Stranger Things” Season 4 favorite Joseph Quinn won Breakthrough Performance honors.

Beloved “The White Lotus” star Jennifer was this year’s Comedic Genius award recipient, and Drew Barrymore was named Best Host for her work on her eponymous daytime series.

Check out all the winners below:

Best Hero: Pedro Pascal “The Last of Us”

Best Performance in a Movie: Tom Cruise “Top Gun: Maverick“

Best Docu-Reality Series: “The Kardashians”

Breakthrough Performance: Joseph Quinn “Stranger Things“

Best Reality On-Screen Team: Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent “Vanderpump Rules”

Best Comedic Performance: Adam Sandler “Murder Mystery 2″

Best Duo: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey “The Last of Us“

Best Fight: Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface “Scream VI“

Most Frightened Performance: Jennifer Coolidge “The White Lotus“

Best Competition Series: “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars”

Best Kiss: Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow “Outer Banks“

Best Music Documentary: “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

Best Show: The Last of Us

Best Musical Moment: Purple Hearts, “Come Back Home”

Best Performance in a Show: Jenna Ortega “Wednesday“

Best Villain: Elisabeth Olsen “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Best Kick-Ass Cast: “Stranger Things”

Best Song: “Carolina” by Taylor Swift for “Where the Crawdads Sing“

Best Host: Drew Barrymore “The Drew Barrymore Show“

Best Movie: “Scream VI”

Comedic Genius: Jennifer Coolidge