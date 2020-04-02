‘Access Hollywood’ Hosts Mario Lopez And Kit Hoover Donate Masks And Food To Local Hospitals

Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez are doing their part to help those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Access Hollywood” hosts each donated much-needed supplies and sustenance to healthcare providers working in the overwhelmed hospitals in Los Angeles.

Mario shared that he and his wife Courtney had chosen a center near and dear to their hearts: Providence St. Joseph’s Medical Center, where their kids Santino, Gia, and Dominic were born.

“All three of our kids were born at Providence St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Burbank and Courtney and I want to do everything we can to help their incredible staff who are working tirelessly to combat this virus,” the “Saved By The Bell” star shared. “The Lopez Fam Bam will be donating N95 masks to the doctors and nurses, as well as setting up a fund to raise money to manufacture more masks and protective gear to be delivered to hospitals all over LA county.”

WATCH MORE: Mario Lopez And Wife Courtney’s Broadway Love Story

“We are also teaming up with BUCA Di BEPPO to have meals delivered to everyone on the front lines in the ER,” Mario continued. “And our CasaMexico tequila family will be donating proceeds to #HeroesAtSaintJoes. We are grateful for their dedication and send prayers to everyone fighting this disease.”

Mario also shared a video to Twitter where he thanked medical professionals for all they are doing to protect those affected by COVID-19.

Casa México tequila is giving back to those who are on the frontlines fighting #COVID19. Proceeds will go to #HeroesAtSaintJoes to help win the fight in this crisis… pic.twitter.com/rx7YFWFBc7 — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) March 31, 2020

Kit has been helping her local hospital with donations of pizza, sandwiches, coffee, bagels, and more. The host also encouraged others to keep a watchful eye on their “elderly neighbors” during the pandemic.

“I am so in awe of the thousands of doctors and nurses who are working around the clock fighting to save lives of people affected by this virus and want them to know we appreciate their sacrifice and to express our gratitude,” she shared.

“My family regularly sends our hospital’s medical staff dinners and breakfast to keep their spirits and strength up. It’s also important for us to take care of our elderly neighbors – especially during this quarantine – by providing meals and helping them get the necessities they need. We pray daily for everyone fighting this battle.”

The hosts have also been practicing social distancing amid the pandemic, both working from their respective homes in order to curb the spread of the virus.