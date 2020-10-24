Adele Jokes About Dramatic Weight Loss In ‘SNL’ Monologue

Adele showed off her svelte figure during her “Saturday Night Live” monologue and opened up about her weight loss.

The “Rolling In The Deep” singer walked out wearing a peplum black blouse and matching black fitting pants paired with stilettos.

“I know I look really really different than when you last saw me, but because of the Covid restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and bring only half of me, so this is the half that I chose,” she joked during the monologue of her hosting debut.

The 32-year-old singer opened up about how “SNL” changed the course of her career when she first appeared as the musical guest on the show during the iconic Sarah Palin and Tina Fey episode.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to finally be hosting this show. A show that not only do I genuinely love, but the show that broke my career here in America, 12 very long years ago,” she said.

“See, I was a musical guest back in 2008 when Sarah Palin came on with Ms. Tina Fey. So obviously, a few million people tuned in to watch it and you know, the rest is now history. Now, I don’t know anything about American politics. I mean, I’m British, you know? And I don’t want to say anything too political, so I’ll just say this, ‘Sarah Palin, listen, thanks,” she continued.

Adele also explained why this time around she’s hosting from Studio 8H and not also performing as the musical guest.

“I know there’s a lot of chat about me being the host. Why is she not the musical guest?” Adding, “My album isn’t finished and I’m too scared to do both. I’d rather just put on some wigs and this is all mine by the way. Have a glass of wine or six and see what happens.”

The singer gave fans a sneak peek at her funny side in the promo for the hit NBC show. The “Hello” singer, who looked truly amazing rocking a velvet jumpsuit in the video, appeared alongside cast member Kate McKinnon and musical guest H.E.R. The trio of ladies had a silly moment debating which “her” was performing, before the British native showed off an American accent in the teaser.

In August, Adele let her fans in on a little secret by sharing the book that she read recently that changed her life. Adele, who has gone through a life-changing transformation recently, shedding 100 pounds and showing off a happy healthy glow with new long tresses and a fabulous new style, revealed to her fans that she’s giving a lot of credit for transforming her life to one book — “Untamed: Stop Pleasing To Start Living,” by Glennon Doyle.

In May, she showed off her new physique, leaving fans wowed the world over. She donned a little black dress and blown out locks and wrote to her fans on her birthday, saying, “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x.”