Adele Reveals Book That Changed Her Outlook On Life

Adele is letting her fans in on a little secret by sharing the book that she read recently that changed her life. Adele, who has gone through a life-changing transformation recently, shedding 100 pounds and showing off a happy healthy glow with new long tresses and a fabulous new style, revealed to her fans that she’s giving a lot of credit for transforming her life to one book — “Untamed: Stop Pleasing To Start Living,” by Glennon Doyle.

Adele told fans in an Instagram post on Saturday that if they are ready, this is the book they. need.

“If you’re ready – this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life – Do it.”

“Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot! .. “A good life is a hard life!” Read this book and have a highlighter on hand to make notes because you’ll want to refer back to it trust me,” Adele emphasized.

“I never knew that I am solely responsible for my own joy, happiness and freedom!! Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don Glennon ♥️,” Adele closed her post.

It seems like Adele is getting plenty of support from her celebrity pals and fans alike.

Katy Perry commented, “There she is,” on Adele’s post, seemingly showing her support.

Glennon Doyle, the author of the book, also commented on Adele’s post, writing, “love you, my soul sister. Thank you for this. You are the ultimate goddamn cheetah. Love, Hope, Sisterhood- Glennon.”

Adele has been showing off a new side on her Instagram lately, too! Recently, she revealed her obsession with Beyonce.

In May, she showed off her new physique, leaving fans wowed the world over. She donned an LBD and blown out locks and wrote to her fans on her birthday, saying, “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels ♥️ 2020 okay bye thanks x.”