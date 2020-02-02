Alex Rodriguez Gushes Over Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime Performance: ‘I’m So Proud Of You, Jen!’

Alex Rodriguez is showing some serious love to fiancée Jennifer Lopez after her epic Super Bowl LIV halftime performance with Shakira at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
The former baseball player shared a video of himself singing and dancing along to “On The Floor” during her high-energy performance. He captioned his post, “AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen!”
This isn’t the first time ARod has taken to social media to gush about his lady love. Last month, he praised JLo following her Golden Globes loss, writing, “Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion.”
It’s rumored that the power couple is set to tie the knot this summer! We caught up with ARod before the big game, where he smiled about the plans, but didn’t confirm them.