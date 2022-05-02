Alicia Keys Wears New York City Skyline In Sparkling Met Gala 2022 Dress

She’s NEW YORK!

Alicia Keys was there to represent her favorite city, New York City, at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday! The “Girl On Fire” singer absolutely dazzled in a Ralph Lauren dress that featured the New York City skyline bedazzled onto the train of a matching cape.

Alicia’s look featured a sparkling silver strapless gown, which she teamed with a black cape that hugged one shoulder. As she posed, the cape’s bottom showcased the stunning architecture of NYC with the Chrysler building and Empire State Building on full display.

Alicia teamed the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry!

Her man, Swizz Beatz, kept with the NYC theme. For his part, he rocked a New York City jacket and black slacks and a New York Yankees baseball cap.

Talk about a Big Apple power couple!

