Whether you are a sports fanatic, anxiously awaiting the Maroon 5 halftime show, or just here for the nachos, everyone is looking forward to the Super Bowl commercials!

Super Bowl LIII is practically here and the lineup for celeb cameos during commercial breaks (that we know of) is stacked.

Just to get you warmed up, here’s the list of celebrity Super Bowl commercials that we can expect on Sunday:

Michael Bublé

In his first Super Bowl commercial appearance, Bublé is determined to change the pronunciation of the carbonated water “Bubly” to “Bublé.”

Cardi B. Lil Jon and Steve Carell

Pepsi has rolled out this unusual crew to challenge the common question “Is Pepsi OK,” as an alternative to Coke…

Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges

SJP and Jeff Bridges are ditching their signature cocktails (a cosmopolitan and a white Russian) for a Stella Artois!

Jason Bateman

Jason is taking car shoppers on an elevator ride through life’s worst moments to prove just how painful car shopping could be without shopper assurance!

Christina Applegate

Christina is in a faceoff with something mysterious inside her car that won’t unlock the door in the new M&M commercial. Our bet is the trouble maker might be the yellow M&M?

Excited yet?

