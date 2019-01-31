Whether you are a sports fanatic, anxiously awaiting the Maroon 5 halftime show, or just here for the nachos, everyone is looking forward to the Super Bowl commercials!
READ: No More Tom Brady Reign! Twitter Map Shows Fans Want The Patriots To Lose The Super Bowl
Super Bowl LIII is practically here and the lineup for celeb cameos during commercial breaks (that we know of) is stacked.
Just to get you warmed up, here’s the list of celebrity Super Bowl commercials that we can expect on Sunday:
Michael Bublé
In his first Super Bowl commercial appearance, Bublé is determined to change the pronunciation of the carbonated water “Bubly” to “Bublé.”
Cardi B. Lil Jon and Steve Carell
Pepsi has rolled out this unusual crew to challenge the common question “Is Pepsi OK,” as an alternative to Coke…
Sarah Jessica Parker and Jeff Bridges
SJP and Jeff Bridges are ditching their signature cocktails (a cosmopolitan and a white Russian) for a Stella Artois!
We’ve got an exclusive first look at @StellaArtois’ #SuperBowl commercial starring @SJP and @TheJeffBridges! pic.twitter.com/ubNjK1Wgjq
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 28, 2019
Jason Bateman
Jason is taking car shoppers on an elevator ride through life’s worst moments to prove just how painful car shopping could be without shopper assurance!
Christina Applegate
Christina is in a faceoff with something mysterious inside her car that won’t unlock the door in the new M&M commercial. Our bet is the trouble maker might be the yellow M&M?
Excited yet?
READ: Chloe X Halle To Sing ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl LIII
Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.