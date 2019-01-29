Looks like America is pretty over the Tom Brady reign!

After nine Super Bowl appearances, and five championship rings, NFL fanatics want the Pats fearless leader dethroned.

A new map based on geotagged Twitter data revealed that fans in most of the 50 states will be rooting against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

The entire western region (aside from Alaska, which is…interesting) is Team Rams this Super Bowl along with most of the Midwest.

Unsurprisingly, Saints fans down in New Orleans will be rooting for the Pats due to the lingering bitterness of the game-changing call that cost them the trip to Atlanta this year.

The Pats draw most of their fanbase, however, from four states in the south and the obvious eastern states. But, will it be enough to earn them another championship?

When Tom Brady is involved, we can’t rule anything out!

