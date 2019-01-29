No More Tom Brady Reign! Twitter Map Shows Fans Want The Patriots To Lose The Super Bowl

No More Tom Brady Reign!

Looks like America is pretty over the Tom Brady reign!

AFC Championship - New England Patriots v Kansas City Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 20: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots gestures in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

After nine Super Bowl appearances, and five championship rings, NFL fanatics want the Pats fearless leader dethroned.

A new map based on geotagged Twitter data revealed that fans in most of the 50 states will be rooting against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

The entire western region (aside from Alaska, which is…interesting) is Team Rams this Super Bowl along with most of the Midwest.

Unsurprisingly, Saints fans down in New Orleans will be rooting for the Pats due to the lingering bitterness of the game-changing call that cost them the trip to Atlanta this year.

The Pats draw most of their fanbase, however, from four states in the south and the obvious eastern states. But, will it be enough to earn them another championship?

When Tom Brady is involved, we can’t rule anything out!

