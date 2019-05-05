Amy Schumer Announces The Gender Of Her Baby

Amy Schumer is having a boy!

The comedian took to Instagram on Sunday to call out Wendy’s for unfair labor protection practices and subtly revealed the gender of her child.

The post shows the 37-year-old and her husband Chris Fisher sitting in a pediatricians office, patiently awaiting the arrival of their baby any day now.

“Hey! We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendy’s is refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields. This is true. Please read that sentence again,” she wrote. “Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that his harvested with dignity NOT violence.”

She then provided a #BoycottWendys call to action and tacked on, “Also we are having a boy.”

In February, Amy took to Twitter to make an announcement about her baby’s gender (without really revealing it at all).

“We’re so excited to say that we don’t care what the gender is,” she said in a video. “However the baby identifies is fine. Whatever the baby’s sexuality is…any way the baby identifies is cool with us.”

She then joked that the one exception to that statement is if the baby wants to identify as a DJ!

“As long as the baby doesn’t identify as a DJ,” she teased. “Because that is heartbreaking.”