Amy Schumer Boldly Sports Her Hospital Underwear On A Walk With Baby Gene

Amy Schumer has found a comfy uniform for her life as a new mom: hospital underwear.

The stand-up comic, who gave birth to her first son five weeks ago, has been wearing her cozy, postpartum undergarments everywhere – even the great outdoors.

On Saturday, Amy shared a hilarious photo of herself pushing baby Gene in a stroller on a hot June day. While her little guy was wrapped up in a blanket, the funnywoman embraced the summer sun, rocking a black bra, her hospital undies, running shoes and nothing else.

In another picture, Amy swapped out her bra for a striped shirt and cuddled Gene on the couch, his pacifier not far away.

“5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!” Amy captioned the snaps.

Amy’s refreshingly honest postpartum photos were a hit with fellow celeb moms, who pumped her up for her hilarious candidness in the comment section.

“Amy the legend‼️‼️🏆🏆🏆😍,” wrote La La Anthony, who welcomed her own son back in 2007.

“DEAD,” wrote Snooki, who recently gave birth to a baby boy named Angelo.

“Thanks for being so raw and vulnerable about the realities of postpartum life,” Tess Holliday, who has two sons of her own, added. “There is so much pressure placed on new moms to ‘bounce back’ & it’s not real life. You’re doing amazing & you’re amazing & those hospital undies are COMFYYYYY💕💕💕.”

This is far from the first time Amy has embraced the less glamorous sides of being a mom. Six days after giving birth, the “Trainwreck” actress shared a shot of herself on the toilet in a hospital gown as a friend tended to Gene.

“Milf alert 1 o’clock,” she captioned the photo.

Later that month, Amy shared a peek at herself pumping breast milk at home – in her hospital underwear, of course.