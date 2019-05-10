Amy Schumer Shares Close Up Snap Of Her Son Gene In Loving Mom Moment

WATCH: Amy Schumer Gives Birth To Her First Child



Amy Schumer is already one proud mama!

The 37-year-old “Trainwreck” actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet close up shot of her newborn sleeping in her arms.

“New kid, who dis,” Amy joked in the caption.

The “Growing” comedian made the announcement of her son’s birth on Monday, May 6.

“10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” she said.

Meghan Markle also gave birth to her son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on Monday.

Like the Duchess of Sussex, Amy revealed her first child’s name on Wednesday with a sweet photo of the baby with her husband, Chris Fischer.

“Gene Attell Fischer and his dad Chris,” she wrote.

Throughout her pregnancy, Amy struggled with hyperemesis, a condition characterized by severe nausea and vomiting.

The “I Feel Pretty” star shared some of the not so pleasant moments on Instagram – basically reminding us that Meghan Markle DID in fact make pregnancy look way too easy.

Congrats to this (very deserving) new mom!

