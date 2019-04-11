Andy Cohen Reveals He Produced RuPaul’s First Official TV Appearance!

Now this is major, sis.

Andy Cohen took to Instagram on Thursday to post an epic throwback pic of him and RuPaul when both of the their careers were taking off!

“Did you know I produced @rupaulofficial’s first appearance on Morning TV? (At CBS in the early 90’s). Everybody say love! #TBT,” Andy captioned the photo.

Some “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums and the Bravo host’s famous friends slid into the comments to appreciate the incredible #TBT.

“Both fabulous,” said Shangela.

“Wow. This is so major,” RHOBH’s Erika Jayne chimed in.

Fellow host Katie Couric couldn’t help but appreciate The “Watch What Happens Live” personality’s interesting neckwear!

“Omg that tie,” she said.

RuPaul has produced and hosted “RuPaul’s Drag Race” since 2009, which has received three Primetime Emmy Awards, with the most recent nods in 2018.

Andy also began producing and hosting his hit talk show in 2009 and has been known ever since as the father of the “Real Housewives” series. The reality star become a real father to baby Benjamin Cohen in February of 2019.

These two have come a long way since the 90s, but we are living for the glow up.