‘Bachelor’ Star Clayton Echard’s Alleged Pregnant Ex Files Paternity Lawsuit

Former “Bachelor” Clayton Echard is reportedly facing legal drama.

A pregnant woman claiming she and the reality star were sexually involved has filed a lawsuit asking him to take a paternity test, according to documents obtained by multiple outlets including Page Six.

The papers reportedly claim that the unnamed woman, a 33-year-old podcaster from Arizona, is expecting twins in February 2024 after allegedly sleeping with Echard, 30, this past May.

The woman is said to have included screenshots of “erratic, illogical and threatening” texts she claims are from Echard in which he allegedly doubted her story and refused to participate in any parental duties.

In addition, the lawsuit is said to state further allegations that the woman issued at least 50 paternity test requests to Echard in writing.

Echard denied the claims in a statement to The Sun, sharing that his response to the allegations is in the court documents and indicating that he wouldn’t be commenting further.

“I’m not giving it the time of day because it’s baseless. We did not have sexual intercourse,” he said, per the British tabloid.

According to Page Six, Echard claims in the docs that he believes the case is “lacking in merit” and alleges that he requested a court-ordered paternity tests to be financially covered by the woman.

The pair had a test scheduled in August for which the woman paid a $725 deposit but later canceled due to Echard’s alleged “unwillingness to participate,” the woman reportedly claims.

Per The Sun, a new test is set for Sept. 26 and the woman will go to court two days later for an early resolution conference.

Echard rose to fame in Bachelor Nation after appearing on Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2021. He starred as “The Bachelor” for Season 26 the following year.

