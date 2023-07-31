Bebe Rexha Confirms Breakup After Posting Alleged Text Of Ex-Boyfriend Discussing Her Weight Gain

Bebe Rexha is back on the market.

The singer reportedly confirmed her breakup from longtime boyfriend Keyan Safyari weeks after she appeared to call him out for alleged remarks about her weight.

According to multiple outlets, Bebe got candid at her Best F’n Night Of My Life tour stop in London over the weekend when asking the crowd for support.

“Now I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here,” she reportedly said before launching into her song “Atmosphere.”

Other reports cite Bebe as joking later in the show that an audience member’s sign reading “You Are Enough” was “trying to make a b***h cry.”

The pop star, 33, caught fans’ attention earlier this month after sharing a screenshot on her Instagram story that seemingly depicted a text from Keyan in which he allegedly discussed her weight gain.

“I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was…that was the conversation we were having and you asked. Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me. If you’re trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense…but it’s not the real reason,” the message read in part.

Access Hollywood reached out to Keyan for comment at the time but did not hear back.

Bebe did not share further details about the screenshot she posted and has yet to address the breakup on social media.

She and Keyan reportedly began dating in 2020 and his most recent appearance on her Instagram page is from a birthday tribute she posted in his honor back in September.

Bebe has long been a body positivity advocate and shared with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans in April how her latest album, “Bebe,” celebrates feeling comfortable in her skin as she embraces womanhood, and why she champions being honest about her body image.

