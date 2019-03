Behati Prinsloo is giving her hubby Adam Levine some sugar on his birthday!

The 30-year-old model took to Instagram on Friday to wish the rockstar a happy 40th with a sexy kissing snap.

“40 is just a number, but it looks damn good on you. I wake up every morning more in love with you…happy birthday to my WHOLE LIFE. You’re so cool you’re so cool you’re so cool,” the South African beauty captioned the pic.

Adam is barely recognizable in what looks to be some kind of feather mask (?), making his back full of tattoos the only identifying trait as he leans down to kiss his wife.

The couple started out 2019 on a high note after Maroon 5 performed at the Super Bowl LIII half time show.

READ: Adam Levine Ripped His Shirt Off On The Super Bowl Halftime Stage – And Twitter Has Thoughts

Behati posted some behind-the-scenes shots of the big gig, including some sweet backstage PDA and an adorable pic of their daughters watching the performance.

“We love you dada,” she captioned the pic.

The duo are parents to Dusty Rose, 2, and Gio Grace, 1.

Just last month, their daughter Gio celebrated her first birthday and Behati went all out!

The Victoria’s Secret angel took to Instagram to share her colorful display of balloons that spelled out, “Gio is 1.”

This sweet fam will always be loved (by us).