Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Daughter Ella

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor made their latest red carpet outing a family affair!

The couple stepped out with their daughter, Ella, for the premiere of Christine’s short film “Let Live” at the Tribeca Festival in New York City over the weekend. Ben and Christine beamed while posing for photos alongside the 21-year-old, who coordinated with her famous parents in matching black attire.

This isn’t Ella’s first time attending a major Hollywood event! Ben previously brought the Julliard student as his plus-one to the Emmys back in September.

Ben, 57, and Christine, 51, tied the knot in 2000 after meeting on the set of a TV pilot. In addition to welcoming Ella and son Quinlin, now 17, they went on to co-star in “Zoolander,” “Dodgeball” and more before announcing their separation in 2017.

The pair appeared to remain on good terms during the break and Ben confirmed their decision to officially reconcile in an interview with Esquire published last year, in which the director revealed that he and Christine reconnected while quarantining together during the pandemic.

“I think we have respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you,” he told the mag of how he and the actress worked through their relationship challenges.

— Erin Biglow