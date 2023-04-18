Bill Hader & Ali Wong Dating Again Months After Split

Bill Hader and Ali Wong have rekindled their romance.

The “Barry” star, 44, and the “Beef” actress, 40, are dating again, a rep for Bill confirmed to Access Hollywood on Tuesday.

The couple reportedly had a short relationship in 2022 before splitting near the end of the year, but things now seem to be back on track.

Bill recently referred to his “girlfriend” in an interview with People, sharing at the “Barry” Season 4 premiere this month that the special woman in his life helped inspire him to take time for self-care.

“My girlfriend and I were talking and she brought it up that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years, so I think I need to go,” he told the mag, without naming the “Baby Cobra” comedian.

The latest development comes one year after Ali split from husband of eight years Justin Hakuta. She and the businessman are parents to two daughters.

Bill was previously married to director Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2018 and they share three girls. He has since been linked to Anna Kendrick and Rachel Bilson.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum recently touched upon his parenting life in an interview with Access Hollywood, sharing that he hopes to introduce his girls to comedy legend Carol Burnett.

“I’d love for my kids to meet her and we can have a dinner or something, I think that would be really exciting,” he said.

— Erin Biglow