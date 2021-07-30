Bob Odenkirk Reveals He Suffered A ‘Small Heart Attack’ And Thanks Fans For Outpouring Of Love’

Bob Odenkirk is in recovery after a small heart attack.

The 58-year-old actor was hospitalized on Tuesday, July 27, after he collapsed on the New Mexico set of his AMC series, “Better Call Saul,” and on Friday he took to Twitter to give his fans an update on his health scare.

“Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much,” he began in his first tweet.

“I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon,” Bob continued in a separate tweet.

Following his hospitalization on Wednesday, the “Breaking Bad” alum’s reps told Access Hollywood in a statement that Bob was in “stable condition.”

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery,” the actor’s reps said in a statement to Access.

Bob’s famous friends and colleagues have been sharing their support on social media following the news of his health scare. And his “Breaking Bad” co-stars were among some of the first to share their well-wishes for Bob.

On Wednesday, Bryan Cranston asked his fans for their prayers for Bob’s recovery.

“Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you,” he wrote alongside a snap of the duo on his Instagram.

While Aaron Paul sent Bob his support with a sweet message on Instagram, writing simply, “I love you my friend.”

Michael McKean, who played the brother of Bob’s character on “Better Call Saul,” wrote on his Twitter account, “Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother.”