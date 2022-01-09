Bob Saget’s Betty White Tribute More Touching After His Death: ‘I Don’t Know What Happens When We Die, But If Betty Says…’

Bob Saget paid a touching tribute to Betty White on December 31, to commemorate her incredible career and life, and now with news that Bob has passed away at age 65, just one week following Betty, his tribute is all the more poignant.

On Sunday, news broke that the “Full House” star had died in a hotel room Orlando, Fla., following his comedy show. Hollywood flooded the internet with tributes to the star, who left behind a wife, Kelly, and three daughters from his previous marriage.

But Bob’s own words seemed to say it best, reflecting on career and life, when he paid tribute to Betty.

Here’s what he had to say about Betty, just one week before his own tragic passing.

“This amazing woman was exactly who you wanted her to be… Razor sharp wit, smart, kind, hilarious, sincere, and so full of love. From the first time I snuck into “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” at 15 years old and watched her hit everything she said out of the park, to decades later, getting to hang out with her on several occasions, I had a small peek into what a remarkable talent and human being Betty was,” Bob began.

“We were on an ABC jet once for a junket and I was sitting across from her, both of us sipping Bloody Mary’s. We had been laughing for hours— I looked into her eyes and faux romantically said, “How ‘bout it, Betty, you and me in the bathroom? Mile High Club?” She answered me before I had a chance to finish the invite— “Of course, Bob, you go in there first and I’ll meet you as soon as I finish my drink.” And then of course she went right to sipping from her straw. I waited in that bathroom for over two hours.(That would be the joke on a joke part, in case you take things literally.)”

But Bob then took a different note to close his post, reflecting on love and the afterlife.

“She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981. Well, if things work out by Betty’s design— in the afterlife, they are reunited. I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this. My deepest condolences to her family and friends. Betty White. My God we will miss you.”

My god, we will also miss Bob Saget.

