Britney Spears Claims She Had An Abortion While Dating Justin Timberlake: ‘He Said We Weren’t Ready’

Britney Spears has dropped explosive new allegations about her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

According to an excerpt obtained by People from her upcoming memoir “The Woman in Me,” the music icon claims that she became pregnant while dating her fellow superstar in the early 2000s and had an abortion.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Britney and Justin’s respective teams for comment.

Per People, the singer claims in her book that Justin “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy” and felt that it wasn’t the right time to start a family.

“He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she reportedly wrote.

Britney, 41, and Justin, 43, began dating in their teens as they each shot to fame as A-list pop stars. The pair went on to become one of Hollywood’s hottest young couples before they split in 2002.

Britney went on to welcome two sons, Sean and Jaden, with her now-ex-husband, Kevin Federline, while Justin has two boys, Silas and Phineas, with longtime spouse Jessica Biel.

“The Woman in Me” drops on Oct. 24 wherever books are sold.