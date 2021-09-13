Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Reign As King And Queen Of Met Gala 2021

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are #relationshipgoals!

They say the color of royalty is purple, and the Queen Camila, 24, owned the carpet at her first-ever Met Gala, which she attended with Shawn. Camila wowed in a purple skirt and crop top, which were accentuated with sparkles and feathers. She polished off the look with bright purple eyeshadow, and her hair worn down in long waves.

For his part, Shawn, 23, looked hot as ever in an open leather jacket and black, skintight leather pants.

The adorable couple didn’t hold back on their sweet love either – cozying up for the cameras. In several snaps, Shawn has his arms wrapped around his longtime girlfriend.

It’s been a busy week in the Big Apple for the couple! The duo hit the 2021 MTV VMAs the night before and wowed with back-to-back performances, with Camila sweetly introducing Shawn as “her guy.”



Camila was clearly thrilled to make it to her first Met Gala too – she took to Instagram to share an exclamation-filled caption alongside a video from the carpet. “FIRST !! MET !! GALA !! 🕺,” she wrote.

In July, Camila and Shawn celebrated two years together!

