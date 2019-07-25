Candace Cameron Bure: I Need Billy Stamos On Set Every Week

Candace Cameron Bure has a major soft spot for Billy Stamos!

The 43-year-old actress adorably gushed over John Stamos’ little boy while chatting to Access on the set of “Fuller House’s” fifth and final season.

“I need Billy to be here every week,” she confessed.

Adding, “I think I am going to put that in my contract. There is going to be a rider that Billy Stamos must be here every week so I can have hugs and kisses from him … because he is the cutest thing ever.”

Billy, who turned one back in April, recently stopped by the famous sitcom’s set to hang out with his dad’s co-stars and everyone obviously loved the sweet cuddle session!

“Someone loved visiting the @fullerhouse set,” John wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable snap of the little tot cuddling up to Candace and Jodie Sweetin.

“I may throw an awful actress tantrum and quit if Billy isn’t on set every week,” Candace quipped in the comment section of the sweet post.

It’s no surprise that John’s co-stars are totally in love with his son! The “Fuller House” cast is definitely a tight-knit group even though the popular spin-off is coming to an end.

But John, who starred as Jesse Katsopolis on the family sitcom, recently confessed that he hopes the beloved franchise gets a prequel, which Cameron told Access “sounds fun!”

“Obviously if it’s a prequel, we wouldn’t even be around or alive… meaning Stephanie (Jodie), DJ (Cameron), and Kimmy (Andrea Barber). But it would be super cool to see them (Uncle Jesse, Danny Tanner, aka Bob Saget; and Joey Gladstone, aka Dave Coulier) be young.”

Adding, “But don’t know if we would be a part of that show. ”

For now, you can catch the final season of “Fuller House” on Netflix debuting Fall 2019.