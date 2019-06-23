Cardi B Gives Hubby Offset A Lap Dance During Steaming 2019 BET Awards Performance

Cardi B is bringing the heat to the 2019 BET Awards!

The 26-year-old rapper kicked off the big show on Sunday with a super spicy and high-energy opening number.

While Cardi performed her latest hit bop “Press,” the rapper gave her hubby Offset a very sexy lap dance on stage.

Cardi looked super fierce in a sparkly green ensemble as she busted her best moves on top of her leading man. The “Bodak Yellow” finished her steamy performance with a choreographed dance alongside a group of talented dancers.

Before the proud mama of one took the stage, Cardi teased her performance Sunday morning, tweeting, “sooo I’m opening the show today and my anxiety is killing me. Wish me luck guys. BET AWARDS.”

Sooo I’m opening the show today and my anxiety is killing me .Wish me luck guys .BET AWARDS — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 23, 2019

It’s going to be a big night for the rapper! Cardi is nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year for “Please Me” and “Money,” Album of the Year for “Invasion of Privacy,” Best Collaboration for “Please Me” with Bruno Mars and “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny, and the 2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award for “I Like It.”