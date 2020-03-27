Carson Daly And Wife Siri Welcome Baby No. 4 Amid Pandemic: ‘It Is A Bittersweet Event’

Congratulations to the Daly family! Carson Daly and his wife Siri gave birth to a daughter on Thursday, the couple’s fourth child after Jackson James, 11. Etta Jones, 7, and London Rose, 5.

“Daly Planet Exclusive! Carson & Siri Daly (Hi! That’s us!) along with proud siblings Jackson James (11) Etta Jones (7) and London Rose (5) are beyond thrilled to announce the arrival of Goldie Patricia Daly!” The “Today Show” co-host wrote on his Instagram account, alongside a photo of he and his wife donning surgical masks while holding their newborn daughter. “She was born at 4:08pm (ET) coming in at 8.2lbs & 20 inches long. Go Go and mom are doing great.”

The 46-year-old then gave a special shout-out to the medical team that helped his wife safely give birth, and acknowledged the staff’s ongoing struggles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Daly family wants to send a special shout out to the incredibly brave & selfless medical staff at our hospital in New York and also the many courageous people on the front lines of this dreadful virus.

We thank God not only for the safe birth of our daughter, but for their tireless work attending to so many in need. It is a bittersweet event for us as we are extremely grateful, but also mindful of this unparalleled time in our history.”

“We appreciate your well wishes and ask that you join us in praying for the many suffering around the world. God Bless you all.”

The TV personality’s cohosts soon flooded his comments to congratulate the proud papa.

“Dearest Goldie, welcome to planet earth!! We are here to love and adore you!” wrote Savannah Guthrie.

“Today With Hoda And Jenna” host Jenna Bush Hager also congratulated the family on their newest addition, writing, “Welcome to the world beautiful Goldie. You sure lucked out in the parent department. They will love you endlessly and make you laugh. I can’t wait to watch you grow. Some LIGHT out of the darkness.”

Even Gwen Stefani reached out to congratulate the couple as she commented, “We love u guys !!! Another beautiful girl!! Bless u back.”

Welcome to the world, Goldie!