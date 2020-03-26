Thomas Rhett Has New Baby Brother After Father Rhett Akins Welcomes Baby Boy With Second Wife

Thomas Rhett is a big brother—again! The country music star’s father Rhett Akins, 50, welcomed a baby boy into the world with his second wife Sonya Akins.

Rhett’s wife shared the happy news on Instagram a day after giving birth to their son.

“Friday the 13th is a pretty magical day. Our little angel arrived at 7:49 p.m. weighing 7.2lbs and 19 inches. He is perfect in every way!!!! Welcome Brody James Akins,” Sylvia shared alongside a photo of her new baby.

WATCH MORE: Thomas Rhett And Lauren Akins Welcome Third Daughter And Reveal Her Adorable Name

The news is even more exciting considering Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren welcomed their third daughter less than a month ago!

“Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th! It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world. My wife is just incredible through the entire birth,” the 29-year-old captioned a photo of his newborn daughter on Instagram.

Thomas and Lauren already share daughters Ada Akins, as well as Willa Akins, 4.

The country singer and his musician father are notoriously close, and even went on tour together as recently as 2019. Now, the father-son duo get to watch their children grow up together!

Congratulations to the growing families.