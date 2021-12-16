Charlie Puth Tests Positive For Covid-19: ‘I Think The Worst Is Behind Me’

Charlie Puth seems to be on the mend after testing positive for Covid-19.

On Wednesday, the “See You Again” singer shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Hey everyone. I tested positive for COVID this morning. I’m not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me.”

He added, “Hey everyone. I tested positive for COVID this morning. I’m not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me.”

It’s unclear if he has been vaccinated.

Hey everyone. I tested positive for Covid this morning. I’m not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me. I write you this update, feeling like complete ass, in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season. Love you and I’ll speak to you very soon. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 16, 2021

But Charlie isn’t the only celebrity who has recently tested positive for Covid amid an increase of cases spreading across the U.S.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has reportedly halted production due to COVID-19.

The hit Bravo show has temporarily stopped filming the upcoming season after Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauvais recently tested positive for the virus, according to multiple reports.

A source told TMZ that Erika, Lisa and Garcelle’s symptoms are mild, but the show will be on a “brief hiatus” for at least a couple of weeks.

At the end of November Keira Knightley revealed that her husband and her two young daughters have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

The ”Silent Night” star shared the news while doing an interview with Stella Magazine to promote her upcoming film when she mentioned that she is quarantining with her family after they came down with Covid.

“I’ve got COVID and I’m feeling pretty rubbish,” Keira said before revealing that her husband, James Righton, tested positive but is asymptomatic.

“[He is] being very smug about it,” she joked. “He is convinced it’s because he’s one of those cold-water swimmers and I’m not.”

The 36-year-old actress’ two daughters, 6-year-old Edie and 2-year-old Delilah also got Covid but were recovering.