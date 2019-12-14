Chris Pratt Gushes Over Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger On Her 30th Birthday

Katherine Schwarzenegger is entering a new decade! The 30-year-old celebrated her birthday on December 13th and her hubby Chris Pratt took to Instagram to shower his wife with praise on her special day.

“Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life,” the 40-year-old actor captioned a collage of photos of the couple. He then continued on to ponder where he would be without Katherine.

“I don’t know what I’d do without you. Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream.”

The “Jurassic Park” actor concluded the post with a sweet message to his wife: “You’re an incredible wife and step mom. And I’m so excited to celebrate you all weekend!”

Chris shares 7-year-old son with his ex-wife Anna Faris, with whom he separated in 2018 after nine years of marriage.

This is the first birthday that Katherine and Chris will celebrate as man and wife. The two were wed in an intimate ceremony in Montecito this June.

Happy birthday, Katherine!